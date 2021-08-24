Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 56.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 164,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $886,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

