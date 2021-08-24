BlackCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.17 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00027059 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,856,521 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

