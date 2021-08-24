Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,920. Insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $303,963 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

