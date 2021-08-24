BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $927.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $885.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $933.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.