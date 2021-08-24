Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLND. William Blair began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE:BLND opened at $17.43 on Friday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

