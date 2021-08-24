BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, BLink has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $63,222.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.35 or 0.00820360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00101807 BTC.

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,459 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

