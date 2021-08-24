Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.14 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $389,255.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.00824435 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

