Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.43. 398,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,435. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72.

