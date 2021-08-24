Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,687 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,604. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -182.60 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

