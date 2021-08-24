Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $14.20 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $655.98. 12,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $658.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

