Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.35. 26,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.