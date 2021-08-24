Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $32.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,854.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,650.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,843.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

