Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 1.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

