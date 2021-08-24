Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.16. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

