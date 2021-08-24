Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.02. 55,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

