Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Bridgestone stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.38.

BRDCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

