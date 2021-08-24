Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $17.17 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 315,904 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 102,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,863. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61.

