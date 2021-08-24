Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.35. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

