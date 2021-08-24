Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.62. 2,715,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,286. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

