Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 150,005 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 777.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 785,922 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

