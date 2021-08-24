Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. 21,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

