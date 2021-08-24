Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,228,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

