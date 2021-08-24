Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.12). BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

