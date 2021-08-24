Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.89. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $87.29 on Friday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.