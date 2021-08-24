Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Earnings of $5.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.98. Cigna reported earnings of $4.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $20.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.88. 86,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.54. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

