Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). FibroGen reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,616,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FibroGen by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in FibroGen by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 13,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,652. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

