Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a PE ratio of -69.66.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 136.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

