Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

