Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $23.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings per share of $23.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $19.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $26.61. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $16.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,826.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,589.33. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,817.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

