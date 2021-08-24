Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $268.18. 5,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.62. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $273.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.