Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $268.18. 5,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.62. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $273.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

