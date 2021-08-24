Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 442,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,216. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.