Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 442,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,216. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

