Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

