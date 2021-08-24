Brokerages Set Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Target Price at GBX 505.29

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CSP stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 303.80 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 572.50 ($7.48). The company has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

