Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$53.87

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.87.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

ENB opened at C$49.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The stock has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.34. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

