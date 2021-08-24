Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $2.07

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,446. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

