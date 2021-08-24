Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target at $12.30

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

HMPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

HMPT stock remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,178. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

