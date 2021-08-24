Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $42.44

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Kura Oncology stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.