Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $42.44

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

