Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $51.00

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,844. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.