Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $51.00

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,844. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.