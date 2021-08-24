Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ORAN. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth $2,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

