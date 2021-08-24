Brokerages Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCYX. Aegis reduced their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 136,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,536. The company has a market cap of $147.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.12. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.