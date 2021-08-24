Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Target Price at $189.00

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

