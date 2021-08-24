Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $38.67

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,799,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,578,902. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $6,126,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

