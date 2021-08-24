Brokers Set Expectations for Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

CSCO stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

