BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $51.62 million and approximately $14,347.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00055839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00789173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00097575 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

