Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Burlington Stores worth $66,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.95.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $342.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.34. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.48 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

