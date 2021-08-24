Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,502 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

