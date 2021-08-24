Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0094

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $24.32 million and $159,806.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.49 or 0.06615013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130692 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

