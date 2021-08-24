Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.
NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.80 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $975.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 over the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
