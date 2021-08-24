Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.80 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $975.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 over the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

