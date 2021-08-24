Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

