Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $37.26

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $39.54. Camping World shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 12,065 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

