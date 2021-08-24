Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $37.26

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $39.54. Camping World shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 12,065 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.
In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.